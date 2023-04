videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: SP spokesperson accused BJP on encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

49 days after the Umeshpal murder case, the UP STF has today conducted an encounter of Mohammad Ghulam and Asad Ahmed in Jhansi. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki, the SP spokesperson said that the ruling party has given an opportunity to doubt the encounter.