Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Sudhanshu Trivedi took a dig at Congress spokesperson!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

Just a day before Tuesday and voting, VHP and Bajrang Dal had recited Hanuman Chalisa in Karnataka today. In which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself and many other big leaders have read Hanuman Chalisa.