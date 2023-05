videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'The Kerala Story' will be 'played' !

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

The Kerala Story has been released amid controversies. Cinema halls across the country are going houseful to watch this film. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has banned "The Kerala Story" in the state. Mamta, arguing that this could lead to unrest. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.