trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649899
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The name of Nehru...will be lost...everything is kept in the name...

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Politics has intensified in the country regarding Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. After paying tribute to Atal, Nitish Kumar said today that I had deep relations with Atal Bihari Vajpayee. JDU spokesperson Abhishek Jha said that Nitish Kumar's relation with Atal ji is not hiding from anyone.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said – You are irritated by the name of Nehru
play icon8:33
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said – You are irritated by the name of Nehru
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: JDU spokesperson said - Nitish Kumar's relationship with Atal ji is not hiding from anyone
play icon9:59
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: JDU spokesperson said - Nitish Kumar's relationship with Atal ji is not hiding from anyone
British PM Rishi Sunak proud to be a Hindu, said Shri Ram always inspires me
play icon8:34
British PM Rishi Sunak proud to be a Hindu, said Shri Ram always inspires me
Controversy over Congress meeting, Deepak Babaria said – not authorized for Alka Lamba's statement
play icon0:59
Controversy over Congress meeting, Deepak Babaria said – not authorized for Alka Lamba's statement
Pakistan's Seema Haider hoists Tricolour
play icon1:41
Pakistan's Seema Haider hoists Tricolour

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said – You are irritated by the name of Nehru
play icon8:33
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said – You are irritated by the name of Nehru
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: JDU spokesperson said - Nitish Kumar's relationship with Atal ji is not hiding from anyone
play icon9:59
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: JDU spokesperson said - Nitish Kumar's relationship with Atal ji is not hiding from anyone
British PM Rishi Sunak proud to be a Hindu, said Shri Ram always inspires me
play icon8:34
British PM Rishi Sunak proud to be a Hindu, said Shri Ram always inspires me
Controversy over Congress meeting, Deepak Babaria said – not authorized for Alka Lamba's statement
play icon0:59
Controversy over Congress meeting, Deepak Babaria said – not authorized for Alka Lamba's statement
Pakistan's Seema Haider hoists Tricolour
play icon1:41
Pakistan's Seema Haider hoists Tricolour
kasam samvidhan ki,nitish kumar delhi visit,nitish kumar delhi,nitish kumar delhi news,nitish kumar delhi meeting,nitish kumar delhi mein,nitish in delhi,Bihar CM,bihar cm news live,bihar cm in delhi,Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary,Atal Bihari Vajpayee,Sadaiv Atal,death anniversary,death anniversary of atal bihari vajpayee,Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar sadaiv atal,nitish kumar arvind kejriwal meeting,Arvind Kejriwal,death anniversary atal bihari,