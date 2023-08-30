trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655747
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: There is a lot of 'Chinese' in this election! Chinese map...'Chinese' thinking

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 10:16 PM IST
The Government of India may make any claims regarding relations with China, but the truth is that it does not matter to China, whose government is in India. He continues the work of occupying the land of his neighbors under the One China Policy. India has made its stand regarding LAC clear in a strict tone. But soon after this, China released such a map, due to which India is angry. China has described Aksai Chin and Arunachal as part of China in this map.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: 'Satellite' picture of China's conspiracy in Aksai Chin, China's tunnel in India's territory?
play icon8:58
DNA: 'Satellite' picture of China's conspiracy in Aksai Chin, China's tunnel in India's territory?
DNA: What did the people of the country say after the reduction in the price of gas cylinder?
play icon2:24
DNA: What did the people of the country say after the reduction in the price of gas cylinder?
DNA: Oxygen found on the moon would make life possible! What is the purpose of Mission Aditya L1?
play icon6:29
DNA: Oxygen found on the moon would make life possible! What is the purpose of Mission Aditya L1?
ISRO's big revelation about Chandrayaan-3, evidence of oxygen and sulfur found on the Moon
play icon36:6
ISRO's big revelation about Chandrayaan-3, evidence of oxygen and sulfur found on the Moon
Kasam Samvidhan ki: JDU spokesperson said – The real challenge on LAC is bigger than it appears
play icon4:35
Kasam Samvidhan ki: JDU spokesperson said – The real challenge on LAC is bigger than it appears

Trending Videos

DNA: 'Satellite' picture of China's conspiracy in Aksai Chin, China's tunnel in India's territory?
play icon8:58
DNA: 'Satellite' picture of China's conspiracy in Aksai Chin, China's tunnel in India's territory?
DNA: What did the people of the country say after the reduction in the price of gas cylinder?
play icon2:24
DNA: What did the people of the country say after the reduction in the price of gas cylinder?
DNA: Oxygen found on the moon would make life possible! What is the purpose of Mission Aditya L1?
play icon6:29
DNA: Oxygen found on the moon would make life possible! What is the purpose of Mission Aditya L1?
ISRO's big revelation about Chandrayaan-3, evidence of oxygen and sulfur found on the Moon
play icon36:6
ISRO's big revelation about Chandrayaan-3, evidence of oxygen and sulfur found on the Moon
Kasam Samvidhan ki: JDU spokesperson said – The real challenge on LAC is bigger than it appears
play icon4:35
Kasam Samvidhan ki: JDU spokesperson said – The real challenge on LAC is bigger than it appears
xi jinping modi,Xi Jinping,china map controversy,China New Map,India China news,India China relations,chinese map shows arunachal pradesh,India China border,Hindi News,china incursion in arunachal pradesh,arunachal pradesh facts,india china border news,india china latest news,india china border clash,India China Border Fight,india china live,india china clash,Breaking News,arunachal pradesh china border,live news,china in arunachal pradesh,