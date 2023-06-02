NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: There is general 'election' in 2024...so 'films' are dangerous?

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 01:50 AM IST
Naseeruddin Shah on The Kerala Story: 'The Kerala Story' had become the center of controversies in the past. However, the film has proved to be a hit on the big screen. But now veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has put his side on the box office success of The Kerala Story. Naseeruddin Shah has recently given an interview, where he has described the earnings of The Kerala Story as a dangerous trend. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki, watch today's debate on this big issue.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi has opened the market of hatred abroad?
51:38
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi has opened the market of hatred abroad?
Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
28:2
Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?
7:8
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?
BJP retaliates on Naseeruddin – Naseeruddin's statement shows that elections have come
9:48
BJP retaliates on Naseeruddin – Naseeruddin's statement shows that elections have come
Deepak Chaurasia asked political analyst Kalimul Hafeez – IS people are very innocent
7:28
Deepak Chaurasia asked political analyst Kalimul Hafeez – IS people are very innocent

Trending Videos

51:38
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi has opened the market of hatred abroad?
28:2
Fear of death, India's enemy number Hafiz and Dawood Ibrahim went underground
7:8
What did Rahul Gandhi say about the Modi government in America's Stanford University?
9:48
BJP retaliates on Naseeruddin – Naseeruddin's statement shows that elections have come
7:28
Deepak Chaurasia asked political analyst Kalimul Hafeez – IS people are very innocent
kasam samvidhan ki,naseeruddin shah on the kerala story,naseeruddin shah on kerala story,the kerala story,naseeruddin shah news,Naseeruddin Shah controversy,naseeruddin shah on mughals,naseeruddin shah interview,Naseeruddin Shah movies,naseeruddin shah latest news,naseeruddin shah latest,naseeruddin shah latest interview,interview of naseeruddin shah,naseeruddin shah songs,naseeruddin shah taj,the kerala story movie,irrfan khan naseeruddin shah interview,