trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634646
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: TMC spokesperson said – BJP-Leftists further named Ram Pore Vam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: AAP's suspense over the opposition meeting in Bengaluru has cast a dark cloud over opposition unity. TMC spokesperson Swamy Purohit said that the BJP-Leftists had further given the name of Ram Pore Vam, their aim was that first we seek votes in the name of Ram, then we will talk about the Left.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: हथिनीकुड से दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ा दिल्ली में 'महातबाही' लाने वाला पानी। Delhi Flood
play icon9:31
Baat Pate Ki: हथिनीकुड से दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ा दिल्ली में 'महातबाही' लाने वाला पानी। Delhi Flood
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: अध्यादेश पर बोले AAP प्रवक्ता-कांग्रेस स्टैंड क्लीयर नहीं करेगी तो नहीं जाएंगे
play icon9:1
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: अध्यादेश पर बोले AAP प्रवक्ता-कांग्रेस स्टैंड क्लीयर नहीं करेगी तो नहीं जाएंगे
Baat Pate Ki: Uttarakhand और Himachal में बाढ़ का तांडव, Delhi में बाढ से हाहाकार | Flood Update
play icon8:53
Baat Pate Ki: Uttarakhand और Himachal में बाढ़ का तांडव, Delhi में बाढ से हाहाकार | Flood Update
TOP 50: दिल्ली बढ़े 'डेंजरस' पानी से दिल्ली में आएगा 'जल' जला, रिंग रोड तक पानी पहुंचा। Delhi Flood
play icon7:29
TOP 50: दिल्ली बढ़े 'डेंजरस' पानी से दिल्ली में आएगा 'जल' जला, रिंग रोड तक पानी पहुंचा। Delhi Flood
Wimbledon 2023: Wildcard Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Beats World No.1 Iga Świątek To Reach Semifinals
play icon1:48
Wimbledon 2023: Wildcard Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Beats World No.1 Iga Świątek To Reach Semifinals
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: हथिनीकुड से दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ा दिल्ली में 'महातबाही' लाने वाला पानी। Delhi Flood
play icon9:31
Baat Pate Ki: हथिनीकुड से दिल्ली की ओर बढ़ा दिल्ली में 'महातबाही' लाने वाला पानी। Delhi Flood
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: अध्यादेश पर बोले AAP प्रवक्ता-कांग्रेस स्टैंड क्लीयर नहीं करेगी तो नहीं जाएंगे
play icon9:1
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: अध्यादेश पर बोले AAP प्रवक्ता-कांग्रेस स्टैंड क्लीयर नहीं करेगी तो नहीं जाएंगे
Baat Pate Ki: Uttarakhand और Himachal में बाढ़ का तांडव, Delhi में बाढ से हाहाकार | Flood Update
play icon8:53
Baat Pate Ki: Uttarakhand और Himachal में बाढ़ का तांडव, Delhi में बाढ से हाहाकार | Flood Update
TOP 50: दिल्ली बढ़े 'डेंजरस' पानी से दिल्ली में आएगा 'जल' जला, रिंग रोड तक पानी पहुंचा। Delhi Flood
play icon7:29
TOP 50: दिल्ली बढ़े 'डेंजरस' पानी से दिल्ली में आएगा 'जल' जला, रिंग रोड तक पानी पहुंचा। Delhi Flood
Wimbledon 2023: Wildcard Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Beats World No.1 Iga Świątek To Reach Semifinals
play icon1:48
Wimbledon 2023: Wildcard Ukrainian Elina Svitolina Beats World No.1 Iga Świątek To Reach Semifinals
kasam samvidhan ki,Opposition meeting,AAP,AAP news,Congress,Zee News,oppositon meeting,AAP news,Arvind Kejriwal,central bill,Kejriwal,bengaluru opposition meeting,smriti irani on opposition meet,opposition party meeting,opposition patna meeting,opposition unity meeting,opposition meeting patna,result of patna opposition meet,opposition meeting in patna,Opposition Meet In Patna,opposition patna meet,who will be opposition face,opposition in patna,