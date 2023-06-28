NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why was Pakistan scared of 'Modi' before the World Cup?

|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
The schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in India this year has been announced. The tournament will begin on October 5 with the opening match between England and New Zealand, which will be hosted by the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. According to sources, PCB had placed two demands in front of ICC. Firstly, the match with India should not be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and secondly, its matches should not be held in Mumbai as well. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

