videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Will 'abuses' become the medicine for victory in Karnataka?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 11:03 PM IST

Addressing a public meeting in Kolar, PM Narendra Modi targeted the Congress and said, “They are comparing me with a snake and seeking votes from the people. I accept to be a snake around the neck of the public in the form of God.