Kashmir Snowfall Update: Gulmarg Covered In Blanket Of Snow

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Heavy snowfall is occurring in Jammu and Kashmir. There is a white blanket of snow all around in the tourist destination Gulmarg. Tourists come to the valley from far and wide to see these views. For tourists, this sight is a lifelong memory. People are having a lot of fun in the temperature of -8. Watch this video of their happiness in the snow

Opposition to hold important meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's House today
Play Icon5:59
Opposition to hold important meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's House today
Kerala records rapid surge in COVID Cases in last 24 hours
Play Icon0:56
Kerala records rapid surge in COVID Cases in last 24 hours
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon6:7
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know the accurate method to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman
Play Icon7:21
Know the accurate method to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police found huge evindence at Accused Sagar's Residence
Play Icon0:59
Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police found huge evindence at Accused Sagar's Residence

