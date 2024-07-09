Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2764784
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kashmir Tigers shares a post over Kathua Attack

|Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Kathua Attack Update: The panic of the terrorists is clearly visible in the valley, that is why the army is being attacked one after another in Jammu and Kashmir. Army has been attacked again in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you that the terrorists attacked the army van with a grenade. 5 soldiers were martyred and 5 were injured in the attack. Kashmir Tigers have taken responsibility for the Kathua attack. Kashmir Tigers is the wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

All Videos

Know all about PM Modi-Putin Moscow meet
Play Icon04:29
Know all about PM Modi-Putin Moscow meet
Kanwar Yatra erupts controversy
Play Icon05:55
Kanwar Yatra erupts controversy
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:30
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Heavy Rain in Mumbai creates problem for many
Play Icon00:42
Heavy Rain in Mumbai creates problem for many
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 9th July
Play Icon10:33
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 9th July

Trending Videos

Know all about PM Modi-Putin Moscow meet
play icon4:29
Know all about PM Modi-Putin Moscow meet
Kanwar Yatra erupts controversy
play icon5:55
Kanwar Yatra erupts controversy
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:30
Watch today's horoscope with Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Heavy Rain in Mumbai creates problem for many
play icon0:42
Heavy Rain in Mumbai creates problem for many
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 9th July
play icon10:33
Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 9th July