videoDetails

Kashmir Tigers shares a post over Kathua Attack

| Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 10:58 AM IST

Kathua Attack Update: The panic of the terrorists is clearly visible in the valley, that is why the army is being attacked one after another in Jammu and Kashmir. Army has been attacked again in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. Let us tell you that the terrorists attacked the army van with a grenade. 5 soldiers were martyred and 5 were injured in the attack. Kashmir Tigers have taken responsibility for the Kathua attack. Kashmir Tigers is the wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed.