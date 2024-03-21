Advertisement
KC Tyagi speaks on allegations of seizing Congress's account

Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Congress held a press conference before the Lok Sabha elections. In the press conference, Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP has seized the bank accounts of Congress. JDU leader KC Tyagi has retaliated on these allegations of Congress. Watch what KC Tyagi said on Congress PC?

