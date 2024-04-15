Advertisement
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Hearing on Kejriwal's petition in Supreme Court today

|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition will be heard in the Supreme Court today. There is a petition regarding his arrest. Let us tell you that earlier the High Court had rejected his petition. Which he has challenged in the Supreme Court.

