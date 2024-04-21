Advertisement
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'Kejriwal has been taking insulin for 12 years',says Saurabh Bhardwaj

|Updated: Apr 21, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Politics regarding the diet of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not showing any signs of stopping. Tihar officials have submitted a report to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. In which many big revelations have been made. Saurabh Bhardwaj has made a big revelation in a press conference.

