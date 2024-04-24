Advertisement
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Saurabh Bhardwaj will go to Tihar to meet Kejriwal

|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Kejriwal Arrest Update: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj will go to Tihar Jail today to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Today Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj will meet CM Kejriwal in Tihar. Will meet in Tihar today afternoon.

