Kejriwal Arrest Update: Supreme Court issues notice to ED

|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Supreme Court Verdict on Arvind Kejriwal: Hearing in Kejriwal case was held in the Supreme Court. The court said - We will issue notice. The court asked Singhvi, appearing on behalf of Kejriwal, to present his views on the next date. Let us tell you that the Supreme Court issued a notice to ED. The next hearing will be held in the week starting April 29. Kejriwal has to reply to ED's arguments by April 27.

