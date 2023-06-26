NewsVideos
Kejriwal Is Seeking Congress' Help Over Ordinance To Evade Arrest: Congress Leadedr Ajay Maken

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Congress leader Ajay Maken has slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for seeking party’s help regarding ordinance saying it is a desperate attempt to evade imprisonment on corruption charges.

