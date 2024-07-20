Advertisement
Kejriwal resorting to 'willful low calorie intake' in Tihar jail - Delhi LG in letter

|Updated: Jul 20, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Politics has once again intensified over the health of CM Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in the liquor scam case. Delhi LG VK Saxena's Principal Secretary has written a letter to the Chief Secretary. In which allegations have been made against Kejriwal. In the letter written from the LG office, it has been said that Kejriwal is deliberately taking less calories in the jail, due to less calories his weight is decreasing. Kejriwal did not take proper diet between 6 June and 13 July, he is not following the jail diet chart. His weight is decreasing due to taking less food than the set standards.

