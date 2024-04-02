Advertisement
Kejriwal Tihar Jail: 'MLAs said Kejriwal should not resign...',says Saurabh Bhardwaj

Apr 02, 2024
Kejriwal Tihar Jail Update: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to Tihar Jail in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam. After which Atishi made a big revelation in a press conference. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs met Sunita Kejriwal. Saurabh Bhardwaj told what was discussed during the meeting.

