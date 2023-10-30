trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681810
Kerala Bomb Blast Update: Delhi-Mumbai on High Alert!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 02:14 AM IST
Kerala Blast LIVE Updates: A blast occurred during prayers in Ernakulam, Kerala, in which one died, 23 were injured. Amit Shah took information from the Chief Minister about the Kerala blasts. Kerala Police is involved in the investigation, IED has been recovered from the spot. NIA and NSG teams are also present on the spot. A rally in support of Palestine was held in Malappuram, Kerala on Friday.
