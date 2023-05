videoDetails

Kerala Doctors Protest After Female Doctor Stabbed To Death | Zee News English

| Updated: May 11, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

Kerala Doctors Protest After Female Doctor Stabbed To Death | Zee News English Doctors held a protest in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on May 11. They demanded protection for doctors in hospitals after a female doctor was stabbed to death by her patient. A large number of doctors participated in the protest.