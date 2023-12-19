trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700527
Kerala records rapid surge in COVID Cases in last 24 hours

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Corona cases have witnessed a rapid surge once again. As per latest reports, About 111 cases have been registered in Kerala in the last 24 hours. So far, 127 cases of Corona have been reported in the last 24 hours in India.

