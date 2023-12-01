trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693885
Khalistani Pannun News: Double standard of America on terrorism!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 01:54 AM IST
America on Khalistani Pannun: When Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered in Canada, the Canadian PM had openly accused the Indian government of this murder. India had also given a befitting reply to Canada regarding these allegations. Now, the case of conspiracy to murder Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has reached a new level.
