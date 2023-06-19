NewsVideos
Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar killed in Canada

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:32 AM IST
Notorious Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been shot dead outside the Gurdwara in Canada. Hardeep Singh Nijjar used to plot against 'India'.

