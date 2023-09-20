trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664716
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Khalistan's big move on September 15, rally against India in Canada

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
कनाडा ने सोमवार को एक शीर्ष भारतीय राजनयिक को निष्कासित कर दिया है. प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो ने इन आरोपों को विश्वसनीय बताया है कि भारत सरकार का कनाडा में एक सिख कार्यकर्ता की हत्या से संबंध हो सकता है. अब बड़ी खबर है की 15 को खालिस्तान की बड़ी चाल, कनाडा में भारत के खिलाफ निकालेंगे रैली
Follow Us

All Videos

TOP 9 NEWS: Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre trashes Trudeau
play icon4:6
TOP 9 NEWS: Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre trashes Trudeau
Trudeau in trouble on Khalistan, Biden-Australia rebuked
play icon4:47
Trudeau in trouble on Khalistan, Biden-Australia rebuked
Trudeau trapped by accusing India, America said - serious allegations, investigation should be done in depth
play icon10:9
Trudeau trapped by accusing India, America said - serious allegations, investigation should be done in depth
G20 praised from UNGA platform, Joe Biden praised India-Europe Corridor
play icon0:35
G20 praised from UNGA platform, Joe Biden praised India-Europe Corridor
30 SEC NEWS: People gathered in Raja's pandal of Lalbagh, came to see Lord Ganesha.
play icon11:13
30 SEC NEWS: People gathered in Raja's pandal of Lalbagh, came to see Lord Ganesha.

Trending Videos

TOP 9 NEWS: Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre trashes Trudeau
play icon4:6
TOP 9 NEWS: Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre trashes Trudeau
Trudeau in trouble on Khalistan, Biden-Australia rebuked
play icon4:47
Trudeau in trouble on Khalistan, Biden-Australia rebuked
Trudeau trapped by accusing India, America said - serious allegations, investigation should be done in depth
play icon10:9
Trudeau trapped by accusing India, America said - serious allegations, investigation should be done in depth
G20 praised from UNGA platform, Joe Biden praised India-Europe Corridor
play icon0:35
G20 praised from UNGA platform, Joe Biden praised India-Europe Corridor
30 SEC NEWS: People gathered in Raja's pandal of Lalbagh, came to see Lord Ganesha.
play icon11:13
30 SEC NEWS: People gathered in Raja's pandal of Lalbagh, came to see Lord Ganesha.
s jaishankar on canada,justin trudeau india,Justin Trudeau,justin trudeaue news,PM Modi Live,India Canada,canada india,india canada relations,Indians in Canada,canada india relations,india canada khalistan issue,Indian Navy,hardeep singh nijjar killed,Hardeep Singh Nijjar Death,hardeep singh nijjar news,hardeep singh nijjar canada,Hardeep Nijjar,hardeep singh nijjar killing,khalistani hardeep singh nijjar,nia on hardeep singh nijjar,Zee News,