Khanjawala case: Anjali’s mother says “Nidhi might be involved in a well-thought-out conspiracy”

| Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

A 20-year-old woman, named Anjali was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car. She was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometers under the vehicle on the city’s roads. Anjali’s friend Nidhi came forward as the only eye-witness to the incident. Nidhi made several claims related to Anjali and the incident. Deceased’s family January 04 denied all the claims made by Nidhi and demanded a CBI probe. The police investigation is underway and the case may witness various unfolding soon.