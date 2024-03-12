NewsVideos
videoDetails

Khattar will take oath as CM again after resigning

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Follow Us
CM Manohar Lal has resigned from his post. This decision was taken in the meeting of the legislative party. Apart from Manohar Lal, the entire cabinet has also resigned. However, reports are coming out that Manohar Lal Khattar can once again take oath as CM.

All Videos

Manohar Lal Khattar resigns from the post of CM
Play Icon01:06
Manohar Lal Khattar resigns from the post of CM
VIRAL VIDEO: Experience The Sweet Fusion Of 'Gulab Jamun Pizza'
Play Icon00:25
VIRAL VIDEO: Experience The Sweet Fusion Of 'Gulab Jamun Pizza'
CM Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns in Haryana, Watch
Play Icon00:51
CM Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns in Haryana, Watch
Congress Income Tax Case News: Delhi HC to hear Congress’ plea in tax recovery case Today
Play Icon24:48
Congress Income Tax Case News: Delhi HC to hear Congress’ plea in tax recovery case Today
Madhya Pradesh Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Raisen
Play Icon02:02
Madhya Pradesh Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Raisen

Trending Videos

Manohar Lal Khattar resigns from the post of CM
play icon1:6
Manohar Lal Khattar resigns from the post of CM
VIRAL VIDEO: Experience The Sweet Fusion Of 'Gulab Jamun Pizza'
play icon0:25
VIRAL VIDEO: Experience The Sweet Fusion Of 'Gulab Jamun Pizza'
CM Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns in Haryana, Watch
play icon0:51
CM Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns in Haryana, Watch
Congress Income Tax Case News: Delhi HC to hear Congress’ plea in tax recovery case Today
play icon24:48
Congress Income Tax Case News: Delhi HC to hear Congress’ plea in tax recovery case Today
Madhya Pradesh Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Raisen
play icon2:2
Madhya Pradesh Accident News: Horrific road accident happened in Raisen