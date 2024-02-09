trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719772
'Kis muh se inkaar karoon...', says Jayant Chaudhary on joining BJP-led NDA

|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 05:36 PM IST
Jayant Chaudhary on PM Modi: With the award of Bharat Ratna to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, the alliance between BJP and RLD in the Lok Sabha elections has also been sealed. Jayant Chaudhary himself has confirmed this. Jayant Chaudhary said, 'How can I refuse? 'Now with what mouth will I deny PM Modi?' Jayant said on Chaudhary Charan Singh's Bharat Ratna award, 'What no one else could do, Modi did it.'

