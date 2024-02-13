trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720751
Kisan Andolan 2.0: 'Government did not listen to farmers...',says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Feb 13, 2024
Farmer Protest Update: Farmer organizations have announced march to Delhi on 13th February i.e. today. In such a situation, thousands of farmers have left for Delhi with tractors. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has targeted the central government. He said that the government did not listen to the farmers

