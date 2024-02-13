trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720749
Kisan Andolan: Farmers set to march towards Delhi, after talks with Union ministers

|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
Farmers Protest 2024: Today can be a day of disaster for the people of Delhi. The farmer has announced to march to Delhi today. There was a meeting of farmers with the government last night, but it is being told that in this meeting there was no discussion between farmers' organizations and the government. Regarding the farmers' movement fort has been sealed on the Haryana-Punjab border. Section 144 is applicable in about 15 districts. So internet service has been stopped in 7 districts. So the routes leading to Delhi have also been closed.

Farmer Protest Update: Section 144 implement in Delhi, large gatherings banned
Farmer Protest Update: Section 144 implement in Delhi, large gatherings banned
Farmers Protest Update: Know Routes To Avoid In Delhi On Today
Farmers Protest Update: Know Routes To Avoid In Delhi On Today
Pak Election 2024: Who will become new Prime Minister of Pakistan?
Pak Election 2024: Who will become new Prime Minister of Pakistan?
Bihar Floor Test Update: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar
Bihar Floor Test Update: Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar
Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority
Bihar Floor Test Update: CM Nitish Kumar Proves Majority

