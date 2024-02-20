trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723024
Kisan Andolan News: Farmer leaders reject govt's proposal on MSP

Feb 20, 2024
Kisan Andolan News: Farmer leaders participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' movement on Monday rejected the Centre's proposal to purchase pulses, maize and cotton by government agencies at minimum support price for five years, saying that it is in the interest of farmers. Not there. The fourth round of government talks with farmers also failed. The government had proposed MSP on five crops to the farmers. After hours of discussion, the farmers pointed out the shortcomings in the government's proposal and rejected it.

