Know all about Congress Election Manifesto

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Congress can release manifesto today ahead of Lok Sabha elections. This manifesto of the party will be based on 5 ‘Justice’ and 25 ‘Guarantees’. Congress will open its box of promises to the people today for Lok Sabha elections. It is difficult to say what big promises will be in this box. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi will release the manifesto at the Congress headquarters.

