Know all about Kangana Beef Statekej

Know all about Kangana Beef Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Beef has entered the Himachal elections. Actually, actress Kangana Ranaut is contesting on BJP ticket from Mandi seat of Himachal. Meanwhile, there was an uproar over Kangana's statement. This controversy started when Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar attacked Kangana Ranaut.

