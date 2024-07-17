videoDetails

Know all about Keshav Prasad Maurya and JP Nadda's Meet

| Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

Keshav Prasad Maurya-JP Nadda Meeting Update: There has been turmoil in the Bharatiya Janata Party since the Lok Sabha elections in UP, the party high command is making every effort to calm it down. After all the headlines, many speculations have started about UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Keshav Prasad once again met the party's national president JP Nadda at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. This is the second meeting between the two in a span of just 48 hours. What is the meaning of Maurya-Nadda's meeting?