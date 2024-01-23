trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712905
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know complete detail on today's program in Ram Temple

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
Follow Us
After Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha yesterday, many special programs will be organized today. Mangal Aarti will be done at 4:30 am in the morning, whereas Shringaar Aarti will be done between 6:30-7:00 am, Yantra Puja, Seva and Bal Bhog will also be organised, Further, Rajbhog Aarti is scheduled for 11:30 am. To know further in detail watch this report.

All Videos

Tribal Communities Revel in Kambatarayar Festival with Dance and Traditional Music in Nilgiris
Play Icon0:40
Tribal Communities Revel in Kambatarayar Festival with Dance and Traditional Music in Nilgiris
Ram devotees can enter Ram Temple today
Play Icon12:15
Ram devotees can enter Ram Temple today
Heavy Crowd gathers to take a glimpse of Lord Rama
Play Icon4:42
Heavy Crowd gathers to take a glimpse of Lord Rama
VIRAL VIDEO : Night Sky Illuminated as Small Asteroid Explodes Over East Germany
Play Icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Night Sky Illuminated as Small Asteroid Explodes Over East Germany
VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Lookalike Draws Fans for Selfies at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
Play Icon1:35
VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Lookalike Draws Fans for Selfies at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya

Trending Videos

Tribal Communities Revel in Kambatarayar Festival with Dance and Traditional Music in Nilgiris
play icon0:40
Tribal Communities Revel in Kambatarayar Festival with Dance and Traditional Music in Nilgiris
Ram devotees can enter Ram Temple today
play icon12:15
Ram devotees can enter Ram Temple today
Heavy Crowd gathers to take a glimpse of Lord Rama
play icon4:42
Heavy Crowd gathers to take a glimpse of Lord Rama
VIRAL VIDEO : Night Sky Illuminated as Small Asteroid Explodes Over East Germany
play icon0:30
VIRAL VIDEO : Night Sky Illuminated as Small Asteroid Explodes Over East Germany
VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Lookalike Draws Fans for Selfies at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya
play icon1:35
VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Lookalike Draws Fans for Selfies at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya