Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2761950
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know controversy surrounding Bulldozer Action

|Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Bulldozer Action Controversy: Bulldozer is in trend these days. Bulldozers are in action in all the cities of the country. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a big role in getting the bulldozer this recognition. In July 2020, gangster Vikas Dubey's house in Bikaru, Kanpur was razed to the ground with a bulldozer. After that, bulldozers started running on the houses of mafia, gangsters and accused in many cities of UP. Yogi Adityanath became known as Bulldozer Baba. Bulldozer justice came to be known as the UP Formula. After this, there was a rush for bulldozer action in many states. There were so many bulldozer actions in Madhya Pradesh that Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was the Chief Minister at that time, was even called Bulldozer Mama. The question being raised is whether bulldozers are operated considering religion?

All Videos

Watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
Play Icon29:16
Watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
Takshak snake recovered from Bihar's Valmikinagar
Play Icon08:15
Takshak snake recovered from Bihar's Valmikinagar
Google Maps to be replaced by Indian Geoportal Bhuvan
Play Icon01:14
Google Maps to be replaced by Indian Geoportal Bhuvan
Know who lead to victory in T20 World Cup Final
Play Icon04:43
Know who lead to victory in T20 World Cup Final
Pakistan celebrates India's victory in World Cup
Play Icon01:48
Pakistan celebrates India's victory in World Cup

Trending Videos

Watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
play icon29:16
Watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
Takshak snake recovered from Bihar's Valmikinagar
play icon8:15
Takshak snake recovered from Bihar's Valmikinagar
Google Maps to be replaced by Indian Geoportal Bhuvan
play icon1:14
Google Maps to be replaced by Indian Geoportal Bhuvan
Know who lead to victory in T20 World Cup Final
play icon4:43
Know who lead to victory in T20 World Cup Final
Pakistan celebrates India's victory in World Cup
play icon1:48
Pakistan celebrates India's victory in World Cup