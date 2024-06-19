Advertisement
Know discussions surrounding Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
one marriage is much discussed and this is the marriage of Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, but many other discussions are also going on about her marriage.. in which the most talked about is the silence of her father Shatrughan Sinha. If there is most discussion in the film world today, it is about Sonakshi Sinha's marriage.. which is going to take place on 23rd June. According to reports, Sonakshi Sinha is going to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. Sonakshi and Zaheer have been in a relationship for the last 7 years. The digital wedding card of their wedding is also going viral.. in which Sonakshi and Zaheer are inviting people for their wedding through an audio message. But has this marriage become a cause of discord in the family? Why is Sonakshi's father and Bollywood actor Shatrughan silent about this marriage?

