Know from Anil Singhvi whether to invest in gold or not?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Today, on April 12, the price of gold has crossed Rs 73 thousand per 10 grams. A record rise in gold prices has been seen in the last few days. Amidst rapidly rising prices, know from Zee Business Managing Editor Anil Singhvi: Should you invest in gold or put a break?

