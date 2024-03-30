Advertisement
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 01:04 AM IST
Mukhtar Ansari will be laid to rest on Saturday in Ghazipur, UP. Mukhtar Ansari died in Banda jail. The opposition is raising questions that Mukhtar Ansari was poisoned in jail. In such a situation, Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?

