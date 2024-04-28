Advertisement
Know important information related to Amethi and Gandhi family

Apr 28, 2024
Voting for the Lok Sabha elections has taken place in two phases. At the same time, preparation is for the third phase. Meanwhile, there is news that Rahul Gandhi can once again contest the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi. In such a situation, know how old is the relationship between Congress and Gandhi family with Amethi seat. See, all the information related to Amethi and Gandhi family.

