Know latest update on Bihar Cabinet Expansion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Bihar Cabinet may face expansion today. The list of ministers from JDU quota in Bihar is ready for Nitish cabinet expansion. On the other hand, list of ministers from BJP quota has also been sent to Delhi. As soon as the approval is received from Delhi, the way for expansion of Nitish cabinet will be cleared.

