Know latest update on Iran-Pakistan War

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 09:16 PM IST
Iran Attack on Pakistan News: Israeli bombs are falling on Gaza. The death toll is increasing but Muslim countries are silent. The Sunni countries of the Middle East consider Iran as a threat. The world is claiming that uranium is available to make atomic bombs. But no one is able to do anything. So is Saudi Arabia now seriously thinking about making a nuclear bomb to establish its dominance over Muslim countries? This discussion has started because now Saudi Arabia has started defending its uranium enrichment program.

