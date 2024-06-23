Advertisement
Know latest update on NEET Controversy

|Updated: Jun 23, 2024, 02:14 PM IST
NEET Controversy 2024 Update: There are constant reports of irregularities and scams in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5. Amidst all this, the Ministry of Education has handed over the investigation of the NEET-UG scam to the CBI. The government has also changed the director of NTA. On the other hand, NBE announced the postponement of the NEET-PG exam to be held today 15 hours before. In such a situation, questions are being raised that all kinds of irregularities are coming to light. When many evidences of scam have been found in the exam. Then why is the NEET-UG exam not being cancelled.

