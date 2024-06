videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 05:32 PM IST

Share Bazar Update: Today, after the whole day's trading, Sensex increased by 204 points and closed at the level of 76 thousand 8 hundred 10, whereas, Nifty closed at the level of 23 thousand 3 hundred 98 with a gain of 75 points. Know the condition of the stock market in this report from Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor of Zee Business.