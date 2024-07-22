Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2768904
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know latest update on UP Politics

|Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
UP Politics Update: Amidst the ongoing turmoil in UP BJP, big news is coming from sources that a senior official of Vishwa Hindu Parishad has met several leaders of UP BJP. They have been urged to resolve mutual differences and work for the betterment of the government party. Vishwa Hindu Parishad has also appealed for better coordination and responsible behavior between BJP leaders and senior ministers in the government. Apart from this, amid reports of Keshav Prasad Maurya's displeasure, a senior campaigner has also held a meeting with him at his residence. According to sources, a senior campaigner of Vishwa Hindu Parishad has asked to work in the interest of the pa

All Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan.
Play Icon07:51
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan.
Watch Today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:42
Watch Today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon10:05
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Joe Biden to not contest American Presidential Election
Play Icon01:01
Joe Biden to not contest American Presidential Election
Indian Army Deploys 500 Elite Para Special Forces Commandos In J&K To Hunt Terrorists
Play Icon17:53
Indian Army Deploys 500 Elite Para Special Forces Commandos In J&K To Hunt Terrorists

Trending Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan.
play icon7:51
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to please Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan.
Watch Today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:42
Watch Today's Horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon10:5
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Joe Biden to not contest American Presidential Election
play icon1:1
Joe Biden to not contest American Presidential Election
Indian Army Deploys 500 Elite Para Special Forces Commandos In J&K To Hunt Terrorists
play icon17:53
Indian Army Deploys 500 Elite Para Special Forces Commandos In J&K To Hunt Terrorists