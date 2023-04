videoDetails

Know special features of Tata Nexon EV Max in Dark Edition

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

The dark edition of Tata Nexon EV Max has also arrived in the Indian market. In this edition, the company has not only included the black color but has also included some additional features. In this video, we will give you complete information about this new edition in detail. #TataNexonEVMaxDarkEdition #TataNexonEVMax #TataNexon