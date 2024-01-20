trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711814
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Know the detailed schedule of PM Modi's Ayodhya visit

|Updated: Jan 20, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Modi is performing 11-day rituals before the consecration to be held at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. For this he is following Yama rules. Which includes sleeping covered with a blanket on the floor, drinking coconut water, donating and worshiping cow daily. According to the scheduled program, Prime Minister Modi will take bath in the holy river Saryu of Ayodhya before the consecration. From here we will take Saryu water and go on foot to Ram temple.

All Videos

World's largest 300-foot lamp lit up in Ayodhya
Play Icon3:2
 World's largest 300-foot lamp lit up in Ayodhya
Know the complete schedule of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya on January 22
Play Icon0:56
Know the complete schedule of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya on January 22
See the greatest ascetic devotee of Lord Ram
Play Icon1:21
See the greatest ascetic devotee of Lord Ram
Grand darshan of Ramlala before Prana Pratishtha
Play Icon8:47
Grand darshan of Ramlala before Prana Pratishtha
Farooq Abdullah's big statement on Ram Temple
Play Icon1:21
Farooq Abdullah's big statement on Ram Temple

Trending Videos

World's largest 300-foot lamp lit up in Ayodhya
play icon3:2
World's largest 300-foot lamp lit up in Ayodhya
Know the complete schedule of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya on January 22
play icon0:56
Know the complete schedule of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya on January 22
See the greatest ascetic devotee of Lord Ram
play icon1:21
See the greatest ascetic devotee of Lord Ram
Grand darshan of Ramlala before Prana Pratishtha
play icon8:47
Grand darshan of Ramlala before Prana Pratishtha
Farooq Abdullah's big statement on Ram Temple
play icon1:21
Farooq Abdullah's big statement on Ram Temple