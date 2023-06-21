NewsVideos
Know the importance of doing Yoga On the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:11 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2023: Today, the 9th International Yoga Day is being celebrated all over the world including India. On this occasion, know what happens after all, the importance of doing yoga in your daily routine and how many types of yoga are there

Know from Yoga Expert Priyanka how to treat diabetes with Yoga
play icon3:52
Know from Yoga Expert Priyanka how to treat diabetes with Yoga
Planning to visit India next year: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi
play icon0:38
Planning to visit India next year: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi
Twitter Has To Obey Local Laws: Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown
play icon0:46
Twitter Has To Obey Local Laws: Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown
Watch small kids doing Yoga on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day
play icon7:35
Watch small kids doing Yoga on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day
Yoga Day celebrations from America to India
play icon4:9
Yoga Day celebrations from America to India

