videoDetails

Know What BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's statement on the clothes of girls this time

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has once again given his controversial statement. Vijayvargiya has given a statement on the clothes of girls this time. He has said that girls come out dressed so dirty that they look like "Shurpanakha".