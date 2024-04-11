Advertisement
Know what Haryana Education Minister has to say on Bus Accident

|Updated: Apr 11, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
School bus overturned in Haryana's Mahendragarh on early Thursday Morning. Around 6 people have died in this accident and more than 20 students are seriously injured. Meanwhile, Haryana's Education Minister Seema Trikha has raised question on School Administration.

